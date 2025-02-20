See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.
World Kinect Corporation (WKC - Free Report) : This energy management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.1% in the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
