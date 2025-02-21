Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21:

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This technology-driven company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 2.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH - Free Report) : This health, fitness, and wellness experiences services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Quote

Life Time Group Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Quote

Sonoco Products Company (SON - Free Report) : This packaging solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Sonoco Products Company Price and Consensus

Sonoco Products Company Price and Consensus

Sonoco Products Company price-consensus-chart | Sonoco Products Company Quote

Sonoco Products Company has a PEG ratio of 0.74 compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sonoco Products Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sonoco Products Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sonoco Products Company peg-ratio-ttm | Sonoco Products Company Quote

See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sonoco Products Company (SON) - free report >>

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) - free report >>

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) - free report >>

Published in

computers