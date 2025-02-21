See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 21st
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21:
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA - Free Report) : This water infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% the last 60 days.
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Dividend Yield (TTM)
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% the last 60 days.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
