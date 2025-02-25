Back to top

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 24th

Here is a stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp’s shares gained 6.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

