Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 24th:

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dana (DAN - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

Dana has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dana Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This private market investment firms principally in Latin America which offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its currrent year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Patria Investments Limited Price and Consensus

Patria Investments Limited has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Patria Investments Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


