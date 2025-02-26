We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Bear of the Day: e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) is a cosmetic company that provides makeup, lip products, nail products, cosmetics sets/kits, beauty tools, brushes, and other similar accessories. Analysts have taken a bearish stance concerning the company’s EPS outlook, landing it into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Let’s take a closer look at the company.
ELF shares have been decimated over the past year, down more than 60% and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. Quarterly results haven’t been enough to perk shares up, with a growth cooldown driving the negative sentiment.
The growth cooldown can be seen in the chart below, where the values tracked reflect the YoY % change in sales. Please note that these are not actual sales numbers.
As we can see above, while sales growth is still strong, the cooldown has been the bigger story here, helping explain the sharp drop in shares. But while the growth has slowed, the margins picture has largely remained highly-positive, as shown below.
Bottom Line
Analysts' negative earnings estimate revisions, resulting from a growth cooldown, paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.
For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). These stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook and the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.