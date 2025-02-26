Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) : This company which is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Garmin’s shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lenovo Group (LNVGY - Free Report) : This personal technology company which is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Lenovo Group’s shares gained 42.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Herbalife Ltd (HLF - Free Report) : This global network marketing company which offers a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife’s shares gained 5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

