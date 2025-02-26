See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:
Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) : This company which is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Garmin’s shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lenovo Group (LNVGY - Free Report) : This personal technology company which is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Lenovo Group’s shares gained 42.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Herbalife Ltd (HLF - Free Report) : This global network marketing company which offers a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Herbalife’s shares gained 5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
