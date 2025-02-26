Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This private market investment firms which offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Patria Investments Limited Price and Consensus

Patria Investments Limited Price and Consensus

Patria Investments Limited price-consensus-chart | Patria Investments Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Patria Investments Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Patria Investments Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Patria Investments Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Patria Investments Limited Quote

Peoples Financial Services (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides commercial and retail banking services primarily in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) : This company which original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Garmin Ltd. Price and Consensus

Garmin Ltd. Price and Consensus

Garmin Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Garmin Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Garmin Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Garmin Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Garmin Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Garmin Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - free report >>

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) - free report >>

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance