Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:  

Herbalife Ltd (HLF - Free Report) : This global network marketing company which is offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.76 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR - Free Report) : This self-advised and self-administered REIT which invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This private market investment firms which offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Patria Investments Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.64 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

