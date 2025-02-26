See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:
Herbalife Ltd (HLF - Free Report) : This global network marketing company which is offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Herbalife’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.76 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR - Free Report) : This self-advised and self-administered REIT which invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This private market investment firms which offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Patria Investments Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.64 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
