Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 26th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 26th:
Dana (DAN - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Dana has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Herbalife Ltd (HLF - Free Report) : This global network marketing company which is offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Herbalife has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This private market investment firms which offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Patria Investments has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
