New Strong Buy Stocks for March 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL - Free Report) : This distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retailing of motor fuels, and operator of convenience stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA - Free Report) : This owner and operator of mixed-use real estate developments and the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD - Free Report) : This diesel and natural gas engine company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company specializing in neurosciences and oncology has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


