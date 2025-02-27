See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:
EZCORP (EZPW - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
EZCORP’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.31 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Barclays (BCS - Free Report) : This major global banking and financial services company with more than 325 years of expertise in banking, and operating through an international network in nearly 40 countries and regions in Europe, the U.S., Africa and Asia, the company provides a wide range of financial services to individuals, corporations and institutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Barclays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company which through its various affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
BGC Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.48 compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
