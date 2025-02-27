Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:  

EZCORP (EZPW - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus

EZCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus

EZCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

EZCORP’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.31 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

EZCORP, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

EZCORP, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

EZCORP, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

Barclays (BCS - Free Report) : This major global banking and financial services company with more than 325 years of expertise in banking, and operating through an international network in nearly 40 countries and regions in Europe, the U.S., Africa and Asia, the company provides a wide range of financial services to individuals, corporations and institutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Barclays PLC Price and Consensus

Barclays PLC Price and Consensus

Barclays PLC price-consensus-chart | Barclays PLC Quote

Barclays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Barclays PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Barclays PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Barclays PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Barclays PLC Quote

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company which through its various affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

BGC Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.48 compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BGC Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BGC Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BGC Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Barclays PLC (BCS) - free report >>

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) - free report >>

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) - free report >>

Published in

finance