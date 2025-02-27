Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 27th:

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company which through its various affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dana (DAN - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Dana has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT - Free Report) : This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Flutter Entertainment has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

