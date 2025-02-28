Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 28th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of unique and creative content via myriad channels, including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming and the sale of consumer products featuring brands, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

TKO Group Holdings’ shares gained 8.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters’ shares gained 17.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Published in

consumer-discretionary retail