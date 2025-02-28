See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 28th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:
TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of unique and creative content via myriad channels, including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming and the sale of consumer products featuring brands, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
TKO Group Holdings’ shares gained 8.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters’ shares gained 17.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
