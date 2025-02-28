See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 28th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:
Ringcentral (RNG - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of contact center software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, along with global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Ringcentral’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81 compared with 26.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW - Free Report) : This company which is an owner/lessor of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and long-term acute care hospitals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Strawberry Fields REIT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
