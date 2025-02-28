Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:  

Ringcentral (RNG - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of contact center software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, along with global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Ringcentral’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81 compared with 26.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW - Free Report) : This company which is an owner/lessor of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and long-term acute care hospitals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Strawberry Fields REIT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

