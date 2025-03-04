We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This home and alternate site infusion services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This medical devices and implants company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price and Consensus
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote
Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Citigroup Inc. Price and Consensus
Citigroup Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citigroup Inc. Quote
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN - Free Report) : This banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Quote
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.