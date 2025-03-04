Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This home and alternate site infusion services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This medical devices and implants company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN - Free Report) : This banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


