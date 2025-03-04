See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 4th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This home and alternate site infusion services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Option Care Health’s shares gained 49.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This medical devices and implants company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
LeMaitre Vascular’ shares gained 36.7% over the past year compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 15.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
