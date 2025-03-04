Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 4th

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.78 compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 3.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

