Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified mortgage financing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12%, compared with the industry average of 10.3%.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company that seeks to make debt, equity, and loan investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
Old Republic International Corporation (ORI - Free Report) : This insurance underwriting and related services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.
