New Strong Buy Stocks for March 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beer and malt beverages company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (AVBH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Avidbank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This hardware platform provider and supply chain solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
First United Corporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT - Free Report) : This holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.