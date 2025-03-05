We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
3 Highly Ranked Medical Stocks to Buy Amid Recent Market Volatility: JAZZ, OPCH, PCRX,
The medical sector is usually of interest during economic uncertainty, especially when it leads to heightened stock market volatility.
With investors feeling the jitters from tariff concerns and rising geopolitical tensions, several healthcare stocks have made their way onto the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals – JAZZ
Standing out in terms of value, Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (JAZZ - Free Report) robust earnings are hard to ignore as a specialty biopharmaceutical company focusing on neuroscience and oncology.
Deriving most of its revenue from sleep disorder drugs, Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ total sales are projected to rise by over 5% in fiscal 2025 and FY26 with projections north of $4 billion. Highly profitable, Jazz Pharmaceuticals' earnings are slated to increase 10% this year to a whopping $23.12 per share, from EPS of $20.90 in 2024. Furthermore, FY26 EPS is projected to increase another 2%.
The cherry on top is that at $140, Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock trades at just 6X forward earnings. Spiking +14% year to date, JAZZ shares are still at a steep discount to their Zacks Medical-Biomedical and Genetics Industry average of 19.3X forward earnings, with the benchmark S&P 500 at 21.8X.
Pacira BioSciences – PCRX
Also shining in terms of value is Pacira BioSciences (PCRX - Free Report) , another specialty biopharmaceutical company with an emphasis on proprietary products for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.
Trading at $23, PCRX is at a 6.5X forward earnings multiple with EPS projected to increase 12% in FY25 and forecasted to expand another 20% next year to $4.30. Steady top line growth is in the forecast as well with PCRX soaring over +20% YTD and trading under the optimum level of less than 2X sales.
Option Care Health – OPCH
Trading at 52-week highs of $34 a share, Option Care Health’s (OPCH - Free Report) stock is standing out as a provider of infusion and home care management solutions. Option Care offers condition-specific clinical management programs for a variety of health conditions including gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, bleeding disorders, and heart failures among others.
Echoing Option Care’s diverse medical offerings is the company’s consistency, reaching or exceeding the Zacks EPS Consensus for 10 consecutive quarters.
Starting to fulfill expansion expectations, Option Care’s stock has soared +50% in 2025. As one of the market’s top performers this year, OPCH still trades at a reasonable 20X forward earnings multiple. In addition to its strong buy rating, OPCH has an overall “A” VGM Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.
Bottom Line
These highly ranked medical stocks have the value and essential services that investors may be looking for as tariff concerns and geopolitical tensions have started to rattle markets. Correlating with their strong buy ratings is that earnings estimate revisions have continued to trend higher for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pacira BioSciences, and Option Care Health.