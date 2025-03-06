See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6th:
Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT - Free Report) : This holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beer and malt beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
