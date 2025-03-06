Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6th:

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT - Free Report) : This holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beer and malt beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Published in

consumer-staples