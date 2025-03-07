Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sonoco Products Company (SON - Free Report) : This engineered and sustainable packaging products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Sonoco Products Company Price and Consensus

