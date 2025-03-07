We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Sonoco Products Company (SON - Free Report) : This engineered and sustainable packaging products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.