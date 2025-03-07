Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

BGC has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

BGC Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BGC Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BGC Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM - Free Report) : This infrastructure solutions provider for communications, data center, and entertainment networks carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.3% over the last 60 days.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Quote

CommScope has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Quote

Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote

Dana has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dana Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dana Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dana Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Dana Incorporated Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) - free report >>

Dana Incorporated (DAN) - free report >>

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) - free report >>

Published in

finance