New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC - Free Report) : This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.2% over the last 60 days.
The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Third Coast Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO - Free Report) : This networking and connectivity solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.
ATN International, Inc. (ATNI - Free Report) : This telecommunications provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.