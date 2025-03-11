Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC - Free Report) : This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.2% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Third Coast Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO - Free Report) : This networking and connectivity solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

ATN International, Inc. (ATNI - Free Report) : This telecommunications provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


