Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) : This financial brokerage and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote
Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus
Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote
Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV - Free Report) : This network test and assurance solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Viavi Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus
Viavi Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Viavi Solutions Inc. Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This natural and organic grocery retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
First Community Corporation Price and Consensus
First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.