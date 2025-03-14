Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) : This financial brokerage and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV - Free Report) : This network test and assurance solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This natural and organic grocery retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


consumer-staples energy finance