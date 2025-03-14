Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14:                     

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.9% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

