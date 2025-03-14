See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14:
Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.9% in the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.
