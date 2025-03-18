We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX - Free Report) : This commercially focused, bank holding company which operates primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Komatsu (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Plains All American Pipeline (PAA - Free Report) : This master limited partnership, which involves transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products in the U.S. and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Limbach (LMB - Free Report) : This company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 day.
Enersys (ENS - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.