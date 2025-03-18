Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX - Free Report) : This commercially focused, bank holding company which operates primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Komatsu (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA - Free Report) : This master limited partnership, which involves transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products in the U.S. and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Price and Consensus

Limbach (LMB - Free Report) : This company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 day.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enersys (ENS - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


business-services finance industrial-products oil-energy