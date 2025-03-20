We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CNB Financial (CCNE - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL - Free Report) : This company which is facilitating banks and retailers to deliver self-service banking experiences for consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Celestica (CLS - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 day.
First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company which provides various financial products and services in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, central and eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
HomeTrust Bancshares (HTB - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Georgia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.