New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNB Financial (CCNE - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL - Free Report) : This company which is facilitating banks and retailers to deliver self-service banking experiences for consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Celestica (CLS - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 day.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company which provides various financial products and services in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, central and eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

HomeTrust Bancshares (HTB - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Georgia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


