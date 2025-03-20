Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tokio Marine (TKOMY - Free Report) : This Japan-based holding company which is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote

PRA Group (PRAA - Free Report) : This global financial and business services company which operates in the Americas, Australia and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC - Free Report) : This commercial banking and wealth management company which primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Quote

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 day.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) - free report >>

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY) - free report >>

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) - free report >>

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) - free report >>

Published in

finance insurance oil-energy retail