New Strong Buy Stocks for March 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Tokio Marine (TKOMY - Free Report) : This Japan-based holding company which is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
PRA Group (PRAA - Free Report) : This global financial and business services company which operates in the Americas, Australia and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC - Free Report) : This commercial banking and wealth management company which primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 day.
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.