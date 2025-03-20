See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 19th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:
Expand Energy Corporation (EXE - Free Report) : This company which is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Expand Energy Corporation’s shares gained 14.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Postal Realty Trust’s shares gained 12.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
