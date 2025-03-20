Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 19th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

Expand Energy Corporation (EXE - Free Report) : This company which is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

Expand Energy Corporation’s shares gained 14.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Postal Realty Trust’s shares gained 12.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Published in

alt-energy finance