Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26th:
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This developer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.7% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus
Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Innoviva, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.34 compared with 22.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT - Free Report) : This provider of private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Essent Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.34 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Essent Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26th:
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This developer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.7% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus
Innoviva, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Innoviva, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Innoviva, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.34 compared with 22.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT - Free Report) : This provider of private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Essent Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Essent Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Essent Group Ltd. Quote
Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.34 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Essent Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Essent Group Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Essent Group Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>