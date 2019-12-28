Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26th:

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC - Free Report) : This compression services provider to oil companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.8%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.4%.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX - Free Report) : This operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.4%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR - Free Report) : This provider of investment management and advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.6%.

