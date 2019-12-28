Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:
Career Education Corporation (CECO - Free Report) : This operator of colleges, institutions and universities, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) :This kidney dialysis services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 3.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NIC Inc. (EGOV - Free Report) : This provider of digital government services that enable governments to use technology to offer numerous services to businesses and citizens, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
NIC has a PEG ratio of 1.68, compared with 2.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:
Career Education Corporation (CECO - Free Report) : This operator of colleges, institutions and universities, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote
Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) :This kidney dialysis services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 3.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
DaVita Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
NIC Inc. (EGOV - Free Report) : This provider of digital government services that enable governments to use technology to offer numerous services to businesses and citizens, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
NIC Inc. Price and Consensus
NIC Inc. price-consensus-chart | NIC Inc. Quote
NIC has a PEG ratio of 1.68, compared with 2.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
NIC Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
NIC Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | NIC Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>