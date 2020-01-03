Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This jewelry retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.76, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Signet Jewelers Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Signet Jewelers Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus
Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
Legg Mason has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.86, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Legg Mason, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Legg Mason, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processor of steel products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus
Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote
Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.45, compared with 26.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ternium S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Ternium S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Ternium S.A. Quote
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG - Free Report) : This asset management company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Quote
Affiliated Managers Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.14, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
