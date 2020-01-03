Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) : This packaging solutions provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP - Free Report) :This infrastructure solutions provider to oil and gas companies, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Crestwood Equity Partners has a PEG ratio of 1.59, compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) : This leisure travel company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Allegiant Travel has a PEG ratio of 0.46, compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG - Free Report) : This specialty finance company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Encore Capital has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
