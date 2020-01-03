Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of infrastructure-related products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Arcosa's shares gained 14.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy’s shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of biopharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers’ shares gained 11.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

