Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This provider of kidney dialysis services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus
Itron has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 2.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) : This manufacturer of recreational powerboats, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus
Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 1.04, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Malibu Boats, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Image: Bigstock
