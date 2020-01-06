Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL - Free Report) :This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment Life has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.27, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB - Free Report) : This manufacturer of rubber and plastic components for water and air sealing operations etc has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Unique Fabricating has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.59, compared with 27.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.62, compared with 26.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This provider of assisted income tax return preparation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.56, compared with 29.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

