Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE - Free Report) : This independent retail energy services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.84%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.23%, compared with the industry average of 8.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.49%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This provider of integrated healthcare services and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

