Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of non-woven, flexible and rigid products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
TopBuild Corp. (BLD - Free Report) : This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus
TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TopBuild Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Image: Bigstock
