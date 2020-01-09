Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Apollo Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.5%.

Apollo Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

CNX Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

CNX Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

CNX Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | CNX Midstream Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.7%, compared with the industry average of 9.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.8%.

CNX Midstream Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | CNX Midstream Partners LP Quote

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC - Free Report) : This  integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus

Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus

Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.8%.

Ecopetrol S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ecopetrol S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ecopetrol S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP - Free Report) : This marine transportation services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) - free report >>

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) - free report >>

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) - free report >>

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy