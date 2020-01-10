Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.26, compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.8% over the last 60 days.
Daqo New Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.00, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT - Free Report) : This online credit solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.27, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL - Free Report) : This provider of online and offline education services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.7% over the last 60 days.
China Distance Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.90, compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 10th
