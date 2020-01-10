Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 90 days.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Price and Consensus
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Quote
Intra-Cellular Therapies’ shares gained 107.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Price
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. price | Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Quote
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This company provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 90 days.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus
Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote
Teekay Tankers’ shares gained 19% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price
Teekay Tankers Ltd. price | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 90 days.
Helen of Troy Limited Price and Consensus
Helen of Troy Limited price-consensus-chart | Helen of Troy Limited Quote
Helen of Troy’s shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Helen of Troy Limited Price
Helen of Troy Limited price | Helen of Troy Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
