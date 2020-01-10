Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus
Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) : This developer of networking technology carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Ubiquiti Inc. Price and Consensus
Ubiquiti has a PEG ratio of 3.42, compared with 6.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Ubiquiti Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus
Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote
Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) : This developer of networking technology carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Ubiquiti Inc. Price and Consensus
Ubiquiti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote
Ubiquiti has a PEG ratio of 3.42, compared with 6.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Ubiquiti Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Ubiquiti Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>