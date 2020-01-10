Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) : This developer of networking technology carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti has a PEG ratio of 3.42, compared with 6.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

