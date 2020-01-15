Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
CURO Group Holdings Corp. CURO: This diversified consumer finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 90 days.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Ennis, Inc. EBF: This company that designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA: This company that provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 90 days.
Peugeot S.A. PUGOY: This company that manufactures and sells cars has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 15th
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
