Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) : This brokerage and investment advisory services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD - Free Report) :This steel products manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Steel Dynamics has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of frozen and value-added chicken products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

