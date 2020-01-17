Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.5%.
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX - Free Report) : This operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and other logistics assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
See 7 handpicked stocks now >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.3% over the last 60 days.
Chico's FAS, Inc. Price and Consensus
Chico's FAS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.
Chico's FAS, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Chico's FAS, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.5%.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Capital Product Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX - Free Report) : This operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and other logistics assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
PBF Logistics LP Price and Consensus
PBF Logistics LP price-consensus-chart | PBF Logistics LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.
PBF Logistics LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
PBF Logistics LP dividend-yield-ttm | PBF Logistics LP Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
See 7 handpicked stocks now >>