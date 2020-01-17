Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.5%.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX - Free Report) : This operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and other logistics assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

