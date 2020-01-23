Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.
Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of floating storage regasification units has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 18.8%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.7%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This healthcare real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO - Free Report) : This media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.2%.
