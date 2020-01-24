New Strong Buy Stocks for January 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) : This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN - Free Report) : This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
